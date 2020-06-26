Kamaiyah has just unleashed the visuals for her Got It Made track "Pressure."

The Stripmall directed video features the Oakland rapper stepping through alleys and bullet-hole riddled warehouses as she proclaims that nobody can tell her about herself, because she knows herself best.

"I wrote 'Pressure' during a moment when I was under a lot of it," Kamaiyah said of making the track. "Instead of me succumbing to the things that were trying to break me I turned to what always saves me in my time of need music. When people listen to 'Pressure' I want them to feel like I felt when I wrote it, and that is unbreakable. Our source of energy and power comes from within, through pressure you can make it through whatever with self-love.”

Prior to dropping the video for "Pressure," Kamaiyah released her Black-centric track "Black Excellence" this past weekend in celebration of Juneteenth.

It's hard to believe the Kamaiyah's well-rounded and hard-hitting mixtape Got It Made released all the way back in February. When it was being released, Kamaiyah revealed that Got It Made was 4 years in the making.

“After almost 4 years I present to you my project Got It Made,” Kamaiyah wrote in the announcement. “… the wait is over we going up and this mutha fucka slap.”

You can watch the West Coast visuals for Kamaiyah's "Pressure" up top, and check out some behind the scenes shots from the video down below.