Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to voice his support towards the Black community and pledged to use his platform to educate and uplift others on issues of systemic oppression going forward.

"I am inspired by black culture," the Instagram post opened with. "I have benefited off of black culture. my style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture."

He went on to write, "I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change."

Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, Bieber has dedicated his Instagram page and huge platform to resharing news, resources, and shining a light on issues regarding police brutality and racism.

Bieber is also just the latest in a long list of non-black artists, companies, and brands voicing their support towards the Black community and the push for Black rights amid the protests that have erupted across the country.