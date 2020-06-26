"Pop, Lock & Drop It" hitmaker Huey is dead at 32.

According to a report from regional Missouri outlet Fox 2, Huey was shot Thursday night around 11:00 p.m. in Kinloch. Citing comments from local police, the report states that Huey arrived at a hospital "suffering from a gunshot wound" and was pronounced dead soon after his arrival.

Police say their investigation found that another person had also been injured during the shooting. That person, police added, is expected to recover.

According to reporter Blair Ledet, there has been no word yet on any arrests made in connection with the fatal shooting.

Huey's "Pop, Lock & Drop It" peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. A remix featuring Bow Wow and T-Pain was also released. Both versions of the breakout hit were featured on Huey's 2007 album Notebook Paper, which was also supported by the follow-up single "When I Hustle."

Following news of Huey's death, fans and fellow creators alike shared their memories of the classic song, as well as the artist who made it possible:

RIP.