Eminem has extended the proverbial olive branch to the Revolt TV team.

On Wednesday, the Detroit rapper returned to social media to address a recently leaked verse in which he takes aim at the Diddy-founded network: "Yeah, shout to Puffy Combs, but fuck Revolt," he is heard rapping. "Y'all are like a fucked up remote/Now I get it why our button's broke."

The lines appeared on an unreleased version of "Bang," Em's 2019 collaborative record with Conway the Machine. Revolt apparently caught wind of the diss and responded in a couple of ways. There was the Instagram post that simply read, "Fuck you too Eminem," and a lengthier statement provided to Billboard. It read in part:

... REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we're doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK."

Em didn't punch back. In fact, he made it clear he was open to working with Revolt "on some positive things."

"I agree with Revolt...this is an unnecessary distraction," his statement began. "I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back. Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack. I don't have any issues with Revolt...I'd actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction."

Revolt has yet to publicly respond.