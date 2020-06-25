Stepping away from the kitchen of his Big Zuu's Big Eats cooking show, grime MC Big Zuu is back with some brand new music and visuals that see him head out to his mother's birthplace of Sierra Leone for the Afro-tinged "Move Right", featuring Sierra Leonean rapper-singer Drizilik. Produced by frequent collaborator Crafty, Big Zuu's distinct gravely tone and bossed-up grime energy stays put on this melodic offering, and works well with the laid-back vibes of Drizilik.

Big Zuu's versatility on the mic and overall artistry continues to keep people tuned in — more recently shown in his collab with Jevon on the Latin-inspired "Duppy". While there's been no word of a new project, something tells us the West Londoner's been in the studio cooking up something special for his fans in the coming months.

Peep the visuals for "Move Right" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.