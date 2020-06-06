6ix9ine's impenetrable confidence doesn't seem to be echoed by those close to him.

Although 6ix9ine boldly trots through the internet, the rapper's team is actually worried about his safety.

"I’m concerned," one of 6ix9ine's lawyers, Dawn Florio, told the New York Post on Saturday. "Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something."

6ix9ine aligned himself with the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods. Yet when the federal indictments started to roll in, 6ix9ine abandoned his gangster facade and started working with the authorities. In doing so, 6ix9ine had to take the stand and testify against the gang he once glorified. Although there a lot of people take objection to his actions, 6ix9ine's fans are not phased by his snitching. This has allowed him to amass a cult-like following.

"I assumed he was a dead man walking as soon as he got out," an attorney for the Nine Trey Bloods told the Post. "But the fans are glorifying him. It used to be that a rat was the worst thing you could be . . . It’s not very God­father-ish out there anymore."

It seems like pleasing these fans is 6ix9ine's only concern. Not only is he continuing to release music and troll opponents for entertainment, but he's also putting his life at risk for content. Upon his release, 6ix9ine was placed in a rental in Lido Beach, Long Island. He was quickly relocated because his neighbors caught him on camera taking pictures on his balcony.

As a result, his lawyers are looking to move the rapper from the New York City area to another state.

"He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security," Florio said.