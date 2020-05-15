Joyner Lucas paid tribute to Will Smith with his track "Will" earlier this year, and now he's got none other than Big Willie himself for the remix. After Joyner Lucas shared the video for the ADHD single, Will personally posted a clip on his Instagram to say how much he appreciated the tribute. He was clearly impressed with the track, and now fans are eating up his latest return to the world of rap.

"Must've forgot that I really get busy / They must've forgot who invented 'Get Jiggy,'" Will raps on the remix. "Back before there was streaming sales / Way before all the iTunes and the fans had to get CDs still / Sixty million records sold, I was on fire, I ain't even need a grill / Did it all with no cuss words, I ain't have to curse just to keep it real."

Prior to the release of the remix, Will Smith sat down for a chat with Lucas on his YouTube channel. It was their first time talking to one another, and Will's son Jaden also tagged along for the conversation. Lucas explained that Will Smith was his "idol" growing up, especially because he grew up watching all his movies and listening to his music in the '90s. "It was deeply humbling, man, and I appreciate the honor," added Will. "I was really moved by that, dude."

Check out what Twitter had to say about the remix below.