It's been over three years since Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth album, Damn, but TDE's CEO has indicated fans won't have to wait long for K. Dot's return.

While streaming on Instagram Live on Sunday evening, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith offered a minor but exciting update. "Stay patient," he wrote in a comment during his stream. "King Kendrick will return soon."

He didn't give away when to expect new music from Kung-Fu Kenny, but this is the longest the "Humble" rapper has gone without dropping a solo album since he first started releasing music. Shortly after the release of Damn he did drop Black Panther: The Album in 2018, though, which he featured on every track of.

Over the past few months, there have been rumblings of a new record on the way from Kendrick. In March, Thundercat said that he "worked on the new [album] a little bit." The songwriter and bass expert has been featured on all three of the rapper's major-label albums so far, and it would be safe to assume his next release will follow that trend. The pair even won a Grammy together for "These Walls," one of To Pimp a Buttefly's singles.

Last we heard from Kendrick, he was introducing his new company with Dave Free, pgLang.