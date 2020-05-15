Polo G has released his latest album The Goat via Columbia Records.

Prior to the release, Polo offered the singles “DND” and “Go Stupid,” featuring Stunna 4 Vegas and NLE Choppa, and produced by Tay Keith and Mike Will Made-It. The Goat also includes production from Murda Beatz, Mustard, and Hit-Boy. Polo appears alongside his son Tremani in the cover art.

The Goat is the follow-up to Polo’s debut album, 2019's Die a Legend, which boasted guest appearances from Lil Tjay, Gunna, and Lil Baby.

Polo has kept himself busy. After releasing “DND” in April, he and Lil Baby featured on the Lil Durk song “3 Headed Goat” from Durk’s new album Just Cause Y'all Waited 2.

Stream Polo G’s The Goat below or on Apple Music.