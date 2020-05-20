Lil Tjay is calling out the snitch-apologists among 6ix9ine's fanbase.

On Wednesday, the Bronx rapper returned to Instagram Live to share some more thoughts on 6ix9ine's cooperation with federal investigators. Tjay, who has previously called the "Gooba" artist a "snitch," turned his direction to the hip-hop fans who believe 6ix9ine was right for singing like a canary.

"So all y'all n***as on 6ix9ine's dick can suck my dick. Fuck it," Tjay said during the broadcast. "Look, bro, one thing that y'all gotta remember, too, about this 6ix9ine shit is when you explaining things from one perspective, you're gonna win, at least to civilians ... You can't do all, bro, that and justify snitching, bro. All you n***as who think he did the right thing: Get the fuck out of this culture."

Weeks after he was granted early release from prison, 6ix9ine went to Instagram Live to explain why he testified against his co-defendants in his federal racketeering case.

"I get it. Don’t fight fire with fire—I’m sorry. But what did I do wrong? ... Be loyal to n***as that kidnapped me, beat the shit out of me on video and everything? I’m supposed to be loyal to that?" he said. "Nah, you know what it is? Y’all don’t wanna accept the fact that those is all true facts. Y’all understand why I snitched, y’all understand. Y’all don’t want to understand."

Tjay is among the many hip-hop figures who've publicly referred to 6ix9ine as a "snitch" and/or "rat." Earlier this month, Tjay boldly declared himself the "king of New York," before blasting the "SNITCH RAINBOW HAIR SHIT GOING ON IN MY CITY." 6ix9ine responded to the "king of New York" debate in a subsequent video, insisting he wasn't going to beef with anyone who wasn't on his level—at least when it came to material possessions.

Later on in Wednesday's stream, Tjay confirmed he was working on the follow-up to his newly released project, State of Emergency. Several viewers began shading the rapper by bringing up the project's first-week sales.

"I see some of y'all joking with the 17k sales ... It's not bad. It's really not bad, I ain't gonna lie," he said. "Seven songs, six of those features ... It was for my city ... I got 13 plaques, I've been rapping for two years, I know how to get the numbers."