Young Thug's slithery melodies have charmed hip-hop. Off sheer innovation alone, it is hard to say that he's not one of the most influential artists in music. As a result, Gunna let it be known that his YSL honcho is the King of Rap.

On Tuesday, Young Thug conducted an interview with Gunna for Interview Magazine. During the conversation, the rappers didn't shy away from bigging each other up.

"It would have to be you, Slime, on god," Gunna said when Young Thug asked him who he believes is the best rapper alive. "You make the most songs out of everybody. Anybody can rap and make songs but you’re making real songs. It’s hard to do that. I understand it because I make songs, too."

As known, Gunna helped coin the term "drip." So, it was only right that Young Thug asked the rapper about his fashion and jewelry choices. Gunna told Thug that his favorite piece of jewelry is his first personalized chain with his name on it.

"I went all the way with it," Gunna said. "I ain’t never had shit so it’s something that really means a lot to me."

Although he now has access to anything he could ever imagine, Gunna kept things practical when asked to disclose his favorite store.

"Shit. Wal-Mart. I’m going to get everything up out of there," Gunna answered. "Food and clothes."

The focus of the exchange often shifted to Thug as well. Thug explained that he's from a big family so he feels uncomfortable when he's home alone, telling Gunna that having someone in his home is his "number one rule."

"My biggest rule is somebody’s got to wake up with me," Thug explained. "One of the homies got to wake up everyday with me. If Rika [Young Thug’s girlfriend Jerrika Karlae] ain’t with me, somebody got to wake up with me everyday. As soon as I come out of my room, I got to see somebody’s face. I can’t wake up in no house alone."

As for Gunna, his number one "most exotic rule" revolves around women and their feet.

"My one rule, I hate when a girl’s toes ain’t done," Gunna said. "Oh, my god. I hate that."

He then decided to give his high school crush a shout out.

"Light-skinned Britney. I don’t even know her IG but she was fine, boy," Gunna said. "And I could real-deal have had her, too. She was older. When I got to ninth grade, she was already in the 12th. You know how them fine ones is. She knows who I’m talking about."

Head over to Interview Magazine to read the conversation between Gunna and Thug.

In other news, Gunna dropped off the music video for his Wunna track "Rockstar Bikers & Chains." Watch it below.