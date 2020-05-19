Fat Joe has recently been teaming up with other music legends to talk about their history in the game and reminisce on some classic stories as well as ones no one has heard before. He spoke with Ashanti about how she was almost cut from his song "What's Luv?" with her and Ja Rule, and Joe has since been joined by DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., and Lenny S to talk Eminem's possible Verzuz battle. They also got into who they want to see him go against, and some memorable stories of Slim Shady in the booth.

"I don't know who want to battle Eminem," Joe said around the 45-second mark in the clip above. "I don't think nobody can fuck with Eminem. DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary, iconic, superhero. And everything I'm saying is understating, he's bigger than that. But there's something about that white boy and his fans—nah bro, you want to see something cracking the internet? That n***a David Koresh, that n***a different!"

These comments follow word from N.O.R.E. that Eminem would be down to do a Verzuz battle with DMX.

Joe continued to explain why he believes Eminem would be an insane matchup for anybody. "Eminem was hot when we came out," he said. "His fans from day one are 40, 41 years old. These white people teach their kids that Eminem is the greatest. You go to the airports and 10-year-olds are playing his shit. ... There's a big difference with his boy. When you say generational wealth, they keep teaching their kids that he's the man to the ultimate science."

Joe also talked about how focused and attention-oriented Em is when he records, recalling a time where Marshall sent him 30 different versions of his "Lean Back" remix, all just slightly different.

"Eminem's the only guy that sent me the 'Lean Back' remix, he sent me that same verse 30 times," Joe recalls. "Saying it with a different tone, a lighter tone. He wouldn't make up his mind—30 different takes and verses! The same verse! Different flows, different highs, lows. I don't know what to tell you, this guy is such a perfectionist."

Watch this whole segment Fat Joe's virtual conversation above.