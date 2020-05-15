Chloe x Halle have released the video for their new single “Do It.”

In the visual, the sisters and grown-ish stars deliver coordinated choreography while wearing a number of glittering outfits. The track is set to appear on their forthcoming album Ungodly Hour, due June 5 via Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, the sisters—one of whom, Halle, is set to lead Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid—discussed making music during the nationwide quarantine.

“There has been blood, sweat and tears into the process of this new album that we have,” Halle said. “And we've been trying to release it to just get it out from under us because we just keep creating and songs keep stacking on top of each other. … So of course it has been a process, but for me especially, I feel like I've learned a lot of patience and I've learned to keep the faith because if I do so then things will be okay in the long run.”

Chloe added, “What I've been learning as I've been constantly growing every day is that no matter how much I try to plan, it's okay if things don't go my way, and I'm such a control freak and perfectionist. But honestly, I feel like this way worked out a bit better because my beautiful sister was in London. She was a few days away from starting filming Little Mermaid, and we were planning to drop this music not being together and it would have been really hard to promote it. … I'm just happy I can be with my best friend and we can share this music the way we intended it to. And once this is all over, we can get back to regular lives. But I'm just happy to put music out into the world as healing for some people who are struggling right now.”

Watch the video for “Do It” above.