As demonstrations across the country crop up in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police, Billie Eilish has shared a message to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The 18-year-old "Bad Guy" singer shared the passionate post on Instagram on Friday, telling anyone spouting "all lives matter" in light of protests regarding racist police brutality to "shut the fuck up."

"I've been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately," she wrote. "I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and take time to think through what I say and how I say it... But holy fucking shit I'm just gonna start talking. If I hear one more white person say 'all lives matter' one more fucking I'm gonna lose my fucking mind. ... No one is saying your life doesn't matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you... All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself."

Breaking down why "all lives matter" is an ignorant thing to say right now, she went on to explain her thoughts as simply as possible. "If your friend gets a cut on their arm are you gonna wait to give all your friends a bandaid first because all arms matter?" she asked. "No you're gonna help your friend because THEY are in pain because THEY are in need because THEY ARE BLEEDING!"

When police forces across the country have made it clear they don't treat all lives equally, she urged that now is the time to recognize how privileged white people are. "You are privileged whether you like it not," she continued. "Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling... and still your skin color is giving you more privilege. ... If all lives matter why are black people killed just for being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren't?"

Additionally, she called out the hypocrisy of people protesting stay-at-home orders with semi-automatic weapons, while Trump labeled black people protesting in Minneapolis "thugs" on Twitter. "Do you know why???? White. Fucking. Privilege," she added. "Does white privilege affect Hispanic people? Native Americans? Asian people? Yes for fucking sure it does. But right now in this moment... We have to address hundreds of years of oppression of black people."

Wrapping up the post, she reiterated once again that Black Lives Matter "does not mean other lives don't," and that it's all about "calling attention to the fact that society clearly thinks black lives don't fucking matter." As if her stance on the matter hadn't been made clear enough, she signed off the letter, "Black. Lives. Fucking. Matter."

Read her full post on Instagram above.