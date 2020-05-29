Anuel AA went all out for his sophomore release, Emmanuel.

The double album, which hit streaming services Thursday night, delivers a whopping 22 tracks with a slew of guest artists: There’s Lil Wayne, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, J Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Travis Barker, and more.

Anuel told fans he initially planned to drop the project sometime in April, but chose to postpone it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Emmanuel includes his hit single “China,” there are a number of previously released 2020 records that are absent from the album. His Lil Pump-assisted “Illumanti” didn’t make the final, nor did “Me Gusta” with Shakira, “No Me Ame,” with Rvssian and Juice WRLD, “3 de Abril,” or “KEII.”

Anuel spoke about the project in a recent video interview with Billboard, touching on the album’s title as well as his intentions with the release.

“It’s my name and it means ‘God with us,’” he said. “I wanted the album to have that good vibe. It’s my life, made into music.”

You can stream Emmanuel now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The project comes nearly two years after Anuel shared his debut effort, Real Hasta la Muerte.