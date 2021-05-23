Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell doesn’t appreciate being snubbed by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and for good reason. The 60-year-old Miami rapper has cemented his status as one of the hip-hop’s true pioneers.

After the Rock Hall of Fame announced its 2021 class, Campbell took to Instagram to vent his frustration about being snubbed. “Shit another year of not getting inducted to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame,” he wrote in a weekend post.

For an artist or act to be considered for the Rock Hall, they must be 25 years removed from their first recording. Luke’s 2 Live Crew released their debut album The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are in 1986, making them eligible.

The snub arrives four years after Uncle Luke was honored by BET at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards for Lifetime Achievement. At the time, he reflected on the tribute in an Instagram post.

“Here it is Ladies and Gentlemen my iamhiphop Lifetime Achievement Award from the Entertainment Industry that I love so much but have always been snubbed,” Luke wrote. “I Came straight home to show my son Blake but he was sleep. I’ve been waiting 35 years for this I want to thank new boss at #bet Connie Orlando Jesse Collins Debra Lee for this Honor.”

As one of the first pioneers of Southern rap, it’s time the Rock Hall gives Uncle Luke his flowers, too.