2 Chainz has shared his trippy video for his So Help Me God album cut “Grey Area.”

In the visual, the Georgia native is joined by his dog Trappy S. Goyard as 2 Chainz dabbles in some mushrooms. After making a smoothie with the hallucinogens in it, he and his dog switch heads, with the rapper’s head attached to Trappy’s body and vice versa. 2 Chainz seems to be having a ball though, as we see him hang out with a girl and dance with the mailman.

2 Chainz released his latest project So Help Me God in November, which features singles “Quarantine Thick” with Mulatto and “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne. The album also boasts appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Kevin Gates, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, and others.

Watch the video for “Grey Area” at the top.