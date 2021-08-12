A Maryland widow is suing a funeral home for allegedly staging her husband’s cremation.

According to the Baltimore Sun, 52-year-old Demetra Street filed the federal lawsuit last week in the US District Court for the District of Maryland. The woman claims Wylie Funeral Homes conducted a “sham” service for her husband, Ivan T. Street, back in January, just days after he was buried at the direction of another woman who claimed to be his wife.

The plaintiff says the other woman had also contacted the funeral home to make service arrangements for Ivan T. Street. That woman reportedly provided a decades-old, unofficial marriage certificate and made plans for Ivan T. Street to be buried. An employee of the funeral home reportedly notified Street about the other woman’s claims; Street instructed the business to ignore the woman’s requests and proceed with the cremation, in accordance with her husband’s wishes.

Street accused the funeral home of failing to verify the woman’s claims, and ultimately collected payments for both services. The business allegedly buried Ivan T. Street at Mt. Zion Cemetery, and then held a bogus cremation ceremony for Street shortly after. The plaintiff says she learned about the alleged scam from a Wylie family member, who revealed her husband had been buried earlier that week.