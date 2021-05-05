A woman in Maryland has been arrested for allegedly setting her home on fire while a person was inside, before sitting in a lawn chair to watch it burn.

Gail Metwally, 47, is facing arson charges and a charge for attempted murder after the April 29 fire at her Elkton home. Deputy State Fire Marshals said the fire was started shortly after 1 p.m., as a video from neighbors seems to show Elkton sitting in a lawn chair.

“Witnesses reported observing a woman setting multiple fires within the home and then sitting in a chair on the front lawn, where she watched the fire engulf the home,” a statement read. “After a few minutes, Metwally walked away from the scene. While the home was on fire, witnesses heard an occupant in a basement window yelling for help. Bystanders safely assisted her out the window.”

The woman neighbors rescued was one of Metwally’s three housemates. Metwally was later “detained and transported to the Maryland State Police North East Barrack,” according to police. Metwally is being charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and two counts of reckless endangerment.