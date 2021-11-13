About 500 National Guard troops have been activated as the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse nears its end.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the authorization in a statement on Friday, just days before the trial’s closing arguments are expected to take place.

“We continue to be in close contact with our partners at the local level to ensure the state provides support and resources to help keep the Kenosha community and greater area safe,” Gov. Evers said. “The Kenosha community has been strong, resilient, and has come together through incredibly difficult times these past two years, and that healing is still ongoing. I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.”

According to the governor’s office, Wisconsin National Guard troops will be on standby outside of Kenosha and will not take action unless local law enforcement issues a request.

The now-18-year-old Rittenhouse was arrested in late August after he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident occurred on the night of Aug. 25 in Kenosha, about 20 miles away from Rittenhouse’s home in Antioch, Illinois.

Rittenhouse claimed he had gone to the city with the intention of protecting local businesses during the demonstrations. The then-17-year-old arrived at the city with a medical kit and AR-15-style rifle, which he used to shoot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, 26-year-old Anthony Huber, and 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. The latter man was the only one to survive his injuries. He turned himself in shortly after the shootings and was ultimately hit with a handful of charges, including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide, and endangering safety.

Rittenhouse’s legal team argues their client was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has painted him as the aggressor.

Closing arguments for the trial are expected to take place Monday. Rittenhouse faces a life sentence if found guilty of the intentional homicide charge.