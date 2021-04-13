If you’re looking for a surge as summer rolls around, White Claw has you covered.

The popular seltzer brand just introduced its latest concoction to the world on Tuesday, White Claw Hard Seltzer Surge; a higher ABV beverage with three additional flavors in its variety pack.

“White Claw has experienced tremendous growth and consumers have insatiable appetite for new products,” said John Shea, chief marketing officer of White Claw Hard Seltzer, North America. “So, for us it was a simple decision to give fans new options they crave with the same great tasting flavor profile we know they love from White Claw.”

The beverage contains a higher alcohol content of 8%, up 3% from the standard seltzer, as well as a larger 16oz can. It’ll also include two new flavors, Blood Orange and Cranberry. Surge will be sold separately in cans for an estimated $2.99 per can.

White Claw Hard Seltzer Variety Pack Flavor Collection No. 3, on the other hand, is set to include new flavors like Strawberry, Pineapple and Blackberry.

It’s been a wild few months for the hard seltzer game, with Travis Scott’s Cacti taking off at epic proportions, so it only makes sense that White Claw is sharpening its own claws.

Of course, Twitter had a lot of thoughts on the higher alcohol content White Claws, which some see as a direct shot against competitor Four Loko. Here’s what users—and well, Four Loko— had to say: