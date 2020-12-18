America’s legal-weed green rush is in full swing. In December 2020, Congress passed a bill to legalize and regulate cannabis for the first time in American history. It is still unlikely the proposal will make it out of the Senate, but at the local level, more than half of the country now lives in a state that allows some form of legal medical or recreational cannabis consumption. Outside of politics, U.S. residents support marijuana law reform more than ever before. A new Gallup poll found 68% national support for legalization, with 420-friendly attitudes now crossing over into every age group, gender, religion, and political affiliation.

With the addition of five new state-specific pot programs in 2020’s general election, South Dakota, Montana, New Jersey, and more will be able to spark up without fear of government retribution. Because those newly legal states still haven’t written rules and regulations for their local industries, it will take some time before you can treat Sioux City like Amsterdam. Still, there are plenty of places you can go to smoke in the meantime?

While some states allow you to carry up to one ounce of marijuana on you, it is still illegal to smoke up or consume in public, in the company of children, or outside of your own home, depending on where you are, and the fines for doing so can be up to $500. In other words, don't do that. Additionally, in many states recreational weed is legal, but others require a medical marijuana card to purchase. And no matter where you are, it’s illegal to drive while high. It’s always a good idea to ask a friend to be your DD before you light up.

As legal marijuana becomes more readily available, places like Colorado and Oregon have taken on a new life, allowing residents and visiting stoners to experience abstract art museums, outdoor sculpture gardens, ice cream shops, and hybrid comfort food pubs as they never have before. In honor of this cultural shift, we've uncovered our favorite places to toke up in the United States—the best cities to legally smoke weed in, towns that are full of activities to keep you occupied and entertained when you’re high AF. Just remember, laws are subject to change, so double check the most up-to-date ordinances before you fire up the bong.