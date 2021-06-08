The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board announced an initiative Monday which will allow for adult residents to receive one free pre-rolled joint when they receive either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, ABC News reports.

The “Joints for Jabs” promotion, which will be in effect until July 12, comes after the board “received multiple requests from cannabis retail licensees to engage in promotions to support state vaccination efforts.” Cannabis retailers may have felt especially compelled to get involved since the state is already giving away a free beer for vaccinated people through June 30.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, nearly 45 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, with over 51 percent receiving at least one dose. The CDC reports 42.1 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, and 51.6 percent have gotten at least one shot. These figures, along with the recent downward trend of vaccination rates, makes it “very unlikely” the country will meet President Joe Biden’s goal of administering one dose to 70 percent of American adults by July 4.

Many states have introduced a variety of promotions to incentivize getting the vaccine. Maryland has a 40-day period where one vaccinated person will be randomly selected each day to receive $40,000. Ohio gave away $1 million to five adults, along with five full scholarships to teens. The latter state’s effects led to a 33 percent increase in vaccination rates the week after the initiative was announced. Companies, like Krispy Kreme and Budweiser, also got in on the act.