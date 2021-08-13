The U.S. 2020 census data shows that the country’s population has seen a boom in diversity, with the number of white people declining for the first time ever.

“Our analysis of the 2020 Census results show that the U.S. population is much more multiracial, and more racially and ethnically diverse than what we measured in the past,” Nicholas Jones, the director and senior advisor of race and ethnic research and outreach in the U.S. Census Bureau’s population division, told CNN.

People of color comprise 43 percent of the total U.S. population in 2020, an increase from 34 percent in 2010. The non-Hispanic white demographic fell by 6 percent from 2020, for a total of 57 percent in 2020—the biggest dip in any race or ethnicity. The group identifying as Hispanic or Latino saw the biggest boost in numbers.

Though the under-18 share got smaller over the last 10 years, it’s become more diverse: non-white U.S. residents who are younger than 18 encompass 53 percent of the population, a rise from 2010’s 47 percent. Additionally, no racial or ethnic group controls the under age 18 group.