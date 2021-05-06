A Twitter account that was sharing posts identical to messages found on former President Donald Trump’s recently launched blog has been removed.

Earlier this week, Trump—who was sued back in February in connection with the Jan 6. Capitol riot—launched his “From the desk of Donald J. Trump” site, which features posts from the ex-Apprentice host dating back to late March. In a post shared Wednesday, Trump—in typical fashion—lamented what he called “corrupt social media companies [who] must pay a political price.”

Early Thursday, the Twitter account @DJTDesk—which featured the same logos present on Trump’s blog—was suspended. Per a screenshot shared by senior NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny, the @DJTDesk account’s bio claimed this was “not Donald J. Trump tweeting.”

In a statement, Twitter said their policy is to “take enforcement action” on accounts with the intent of replacing or promoting content “affiliated with a suspended account.” At the time of this writing, it hadn’t been confirmed whether the @DJTDesk account was directly linked with Trump.

Complex has reached out to Twitter for additional comment.

In January, Twitter announced the permanent suspension of Trump’s @realDonaldTrump account following a review of recent-at-the-time tweets from the former president. The account was permanently banned, per a Twitter spokesperson, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Two tweets were determined by Twitter to “likely inspire others” to commit acts of violence like those seen at the Capitol earlier that month. Following Trump’s main account suspension, Twitter also banned a campaign account after attempts to share Trump’s messages.

And just this week, Facebook’s oversight board ruled that Trump will remain banned from their platform, at least for now.