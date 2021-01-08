Donald Trump's personal Twitter has been permanently suspended.

The social media platform announced the decision Friday, just days after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, resulting in property damage, a slew of arrests, and multiple deaths. The attack took place as lawmakers were set to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory, which Trump publicly contested through baseless claims of election fraud.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote in a statement. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

Lawmakers and legal experts have argued the president should be held responsible for Wednesday's insurrection, as he had urged his supporters to march to the Capitol earlier that day. Hours after the riots began, Trump took to Twitter to share a sympathetic message for his mob of supporters.

"I know your pain. I know you’re hurt," he said in the video. "... We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt."

This story is being updated.