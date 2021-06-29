Tucker Carlson, who earlier this month continued his reckless pandemic-downplaying campaign by referring to safety measures as “medical Jim Crow,” told his viewers this week that he believes his show is being targeted by the Biden administration.

While Carlson has not offered up evidence regarding any of this, the Fox News personality used a portion of a recent episode of his show to claim—among other things—that he and his staff have heard from a “whistleblower” within the government.

“Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA—the National Security Agency—is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air,” Carlson said.

Carlson, of course, didn’t stop there. He went on to claim that this purported whistleblower also repeated back to his team “information about a story that we are working on” that he said could have only been obtained from his texts or emails.

“The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons,” Carlson said. “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.”

However, no evidence was presented.

Back in March, Carlson was made the subject of an extended Last Week Tonight segment during which host John Oliver walked viewers through the conservative figure’s history as “the most prominent vessel in America for white supremacist talking points.” Revisit that here.

