Donald Trump is heard in a newly teased interview defending the “Hang Mike Pence!” chants utilized by his supporters during the Capitol riot.

In an interview conducted back in March, an excerpt from which was released on Friday by Axios, the former POTUS was asked by ABC News’ Jonathan Karl if he was “worried about” then-VP Pence during amid the Capitol riot.

“No, I thought he was well-protected and I had heard that he was in good shape,” Trump is heard saying in the clip. “No, because, uh, I had heard he was in very good shape.” At this point in the audio, Karl is heard pointing out the chants that were heard on Jan. 6, namely the “Hang Mike Pence!” one that received attention during Trump second impeachment trial in February.

“Well, the people were very angry,” Trump said when Karl noted the “terrible” chants that were heard that day. When he specifically highlighted the “Hang Mike Pence!” chant, Trump continued to defend his supporters’ actions while also again pushing false election-related claims.

“Because it’s common sense, Jon,” Trump said. “It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you—if you know a vote is fraudulent, right?—How can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that?”

This week has also seen a number of developments in terms of Capitol rioters being charged. The so-called “QAnon Shaman,” for example, has been recommended by prosecutors to receive a sentence of more than four years behind bars. Meanwhile, a New Jersey man was reported on Wednesday to have become the first Capitol rioter to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

Elsewhere, a federal appeals court has temporarily delayed the release of Trump records to a House committee investigating the Capitol attack.