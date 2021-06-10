Viral TikTok star Georgie Boy aka George the Monkey unexpectedly passed away this week during a routine visit to the vet, his owners confirmed.

The black-capped capuchin amassed over 17 million followers in under two years, largely for videos where he excitedly opened packages and studied their contents.

“We have devastating news. George went to the vet for a regular check-up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life,” George’s owners, who live in Texas, confirmed a TikTok video. Through the fight, George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it. On June 7th at 4pm Central, Georgie Boy passed away.”

They called George “a light when things seemed dark,” and “a reminder of the love that exists in all of us.”

Fans were equally devastated by George’s passing.

oh no rip george he made me laugh so much ☹️ i’ll miss this monkey so much ☹️ pic.twitter.com/d1MDCrDXbQ — 🌵 (@goodnightgemini) June 10, 2021

RIP George. Watch some of his most popular TikToks below.