A viral video showing a woman in a monkey exhibit at the El Paso (Texas) Zoo has led to that woman being fired from her job.

A 38-second clip from last weekend shows her under a waterfall feeding a pair of spider monkeys what are alleged to be Hot Cheetos.

“These are primates we’re talking about, they could do some substantial damage to you,” said a zookeeper who works there, per KVIA. “They may be small monkeys, but they can take you to the ground if they wanted to.”

Staff at the establishment were also mad since the monkeys are on a specialized diet, and feeding them something outside of their normal food (one would guess Hot Cheetos, if that’s what she was feeding them, would qualify) could give them stomach problems.

The woman was employed at Lovett Law Firm. After the footage went viral that firm came out and said she was fired.

“The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and animal advocacy,” it said via statement. “We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience.”

The zoo has also filed a complaint, and the woman may be on the hook for criminal charges. Don’t go in zoo exhibits.