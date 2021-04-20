A Texas school board candidate has been given a citation for assault following an alleged altercation with a Nordstrom Rack employee that took place earlier in April. As you’re likely aware by now, any very bad moment you have can go viral, provided the stars all align. Reckon with that accordingly.

Why do we bring that up? Well, footage of police dealing the aforementioned candidate (Kara Bell) got spread around and watched. For added context, Bell had reportedly been arguing with employees of the store, within said store, near the fitting rooms after she refused to wear a mask or leave. She was later seen on a body camera outside getting irritated with the responding officer(s).

Here’s the longer version of the footage.

“This is my right as much as it is yours. This is my land as much as it is yours,” she said to police, in reference to refusing to wear a mask in the store. “I did not sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God. And you are not going to put your disgusting rules on me that are false and not true. I will not have it. You understand that?”

Texas had it’s statewide mask mandate lifted last month. Businesses can choose to continue to requiring customers to wear them.

“I’m sick of being bullied. I’m sick of being lied to and it’s not going to happen anymore. Do you understand,” she added.

Police were called in to the situation after Bell refused to don a mask to enter. Witnesses, as well as the police report, say she shoved an employee on her way towards “forcing” herself “into a dressing room.” KVUE says that the ordeal also included Bell calling the Nordstrom Rack corporate office.

Two witnesses are said to have backed the employee’s story to police.

Bell was cited for a Class C misdemeanor. Punishments for those can bring fines up to $500.