The mayor of Colorado City, Texas resigned after calling people struggling to survive the state’s unprecedented winter storms and widespread power outages “lazy.”

Tim Boyd had served as the executive of the small town about 250 miles west of Dallas before he used a local rant-and-rave Facebook group to vent his spleen on Tuesday, taking aim at the town’s many residents without water and power. He argued in the viral post that it was not the job of the local government to provide utilities and respond to emergencies (counterpoint: it’s their only job).

“No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING!” he wrote. “I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn hand out! If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal with out and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family. If you were sitting at home in the cold because you have no power and are sitting there waiting for someone to come rescue you because your lazy is direct result of your raising!”

Boyd went on to blame socialism for the failing of utilities under a capitalist government.

“This is sadly a product of a socialist government where they feed people to believe that the FEW work and others will become dependent for handouts,” he wrote. “Am I sorry that you have been dealing without electricity and water; yes! But I’ll be damned if I’m going to provide for anyone that is capable of doing it themselves!”

Boyd later deleted the initial post and announced his resignation. In spite of the suspicious timing, Boyd claimed he had handed in his resignation prior to the outcry over his post.

"I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used! I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!” he wrote. "I spoke some of this out of the anger that the city and county was catching for situations which were out of their control. Please understand if I had it to do over again I would have just kept my words to myself and if I did say them I would have used better wording and been more descriptive."

According to a tracking tool for U.S. power outages, more than 3.4 million Texas residents are currently without power.