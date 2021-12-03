Being a Tesla owner is no longer a privilege reserved for adults.

As pointed out by The Verge, the auto manufacturer has officially begun selling a Cyberquad ATV intended for kids. The all-electric vehicle has an angular futuristic look, similar to the full-sized Cyberquad that was showcased during the unveiling of Tesla’s Cybertruck in 2019. But, of course, the performance abilities have been significantly reduced to ensure the users’ safety.

According to the Tesla website, the new Cyberquad is recommended for kids ages 8 and up, and can hold a maximum weight of 150 pounds. The vehicle features full steel frame, LED light bars, adjustable suspension with rear disk braking, as well as cushion seats. It is also powered by a lithium-ion battery that can last for up to 15 miles. Users can also adjust the Cyberquad’s speed setting to either 5 mph or 10 mph.

The children’s Cyberquad is priced at $1,900; however, the item was completely sold out as of press time. It’s unclear when, or if, Telsa will restock the product. The company said it will ship the vehicles, made in collaboration with Radio Flyer, within the next two to four weeks, and warned customers it may not arrive in time for the holidays. Tesla also states it can only ship the Cyberquad within the continental U.S., meaning it cannot be sent to Hawaii, Alaska, or Puerto Rico.

You can learn more about the Cyberquad here.