A Tennessee man took Nintendo’s old motto—“Now you’re playing with power”—to new limits this week.

The man, who lives in Robertson County, was shocked through a video game controller after lightning struck nearby his home. As WKRN reports, the National Weather Service issued a storm report on Saturday night as it circulated on social media Sunday, claiming that the gamer “was reportedly struck by lightning inside his home through a videogame controller.”

Medics reportedly responded to a 9:15 p.m. Saturday call from a man who was struck while holding the controller, Assistant Director of Robertson County Emergency Medical Services Josh Rice told News 2. Crews then determined that either the lightning struck nearby, or hit the man’s home, and that the shock did indeed come through the gaming device, although a specific console hasn’t been revealed. Rice told the station that the man did not need to be transported to the hospital.

As Kotaku reported, Karma, a pro Rocket League player, was also struck by lightning last year while using a wired controller. As a result, she found burns on her hands and the USB connection port on the controller was melted by the shock.