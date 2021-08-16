T-Mobile is investigating a claim from someone who says they’re selling data from over 100 million customers, Vice reports.

In a forum post that didn’t mention T-Mobile by name, despite the alleged seller telling Motherboard that it came from T-Mobile servers, the person claims they have social security numbers, names, physical addresses, phone numbers, IMEI numbers, driver licenses information, and more. Motherboard also confirmed samples of the information to be accurate and belonging to customers of T-Mobile.

“I think they already found out because we lost access to the backdoored servers,” the seller said.

The seller is requesting 6 bitcoin, which is around $270,000, for the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses. While that sale is posted on an underground forum, the seller says they are selling the other information elsewhere.

“We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity,” T-Mobile told Motherboard. “We do not have any additional information to share at this time.”

The company did not answer questions in relation to the magnitude of the alleged data breach.

As reported by The Verge, T-Mobile has been the target of breaches in the past, including in December 2020, when phone numbers may have been exposed, despite the company saying names or Social Security numbers were not.