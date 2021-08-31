As Texas looks to have its law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy go into effect on Wednesday, abortion providers are asking the Supreme Court to put a stop to it.

The “heartbeat bill”—which Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in May—will prohibit most abortions at around the six-week mark. If a physician detects a fetal heartbeat, under the law, they are prevented from performing an abortion unless a “medical emergency exists.” The law would also allow private citizens to start civil lawsuits against those who provide an abortion after six weeks, or assist in such services.

Now, Planned Parenthood, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the ACLU, and other groups are telling the Supreme Court that the law would “immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas,” as they shared that roughly 85 percent of people who undergo abortions are at least six weeks pregnant.

“Patients who can scrape together resources will be forced to attempt to leave the state to obtain an abortion, and many will be delayed until later in pregnancy,” lawyers representing the providers wrote, per CBS News. “The remaining Texans who need an abortion will be forced to remain pregnant against their will or to attempt to end their pregnancies without medical supervision.”

A dozen other states have passed similar laws, as advocacy groups argue that they violate Roe v. Wade, which states that a woman can terminate a pregnancy before fetal viability, normally taking place around 24 weeks, CBS News reports.

In a Teen Vogue op-ed today, congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros wrote that “it’s infuriating to realize that even with so much work left to do to ensure everyone has the resources and support needed to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, our anti-choice government officials have decided to make health care even less accessible.”

The advocacy groups argue that if the law takes shape, Texas’ ban would be in place before an abortion law from Mississippi—which bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy—sees out a legal battle this fall.

“We’ve always said that we will do everything we can to fight for our patients and their access to abortion, and that’s why we’re asking the Supreme Court to step in to stop this abortion ban from taking effect,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, which is holding a day of action on Sept. 1. “Without relief, starting Wednesday most Texans will be forced to travel hundreds of miles out of state for their abortion, if they can afford to do so.”