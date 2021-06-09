A South Africa woman who was expecting eight babies is believed to be a new record holder after she gave birth to 10 infants.

Teboho Tsotetsi of Tembisa Township, Ekurhuleni, told Pretoria News that his wife, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to decuplets at a Pretoria hospital.

“It’s seven boys and three girls,” Tsotetsi told the outlet. “I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning.”

Tsotetsi said doctors had initially believed Sithole was pregnant with sextuplets, but they later discovered their scans had missed two. He said it came as a shock when the doctors performed a Caesarian section and ended up delivering a total 10 babies.

The 10-kid delivery arrives just a month after a Malian woman named Halima Cisse reportedly gave birth to nine kids, setting the record for most children delivered at a single birth.

According to the New York Post, Sithole is now believed to be a Guinness World Record holder.

“Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,” a spokesperson for the records listing told the Post on Tuesday.

“At the current time, we are yet to verify this as a record as the wellbeing of both the mother and babies is of top priority. Our records team alongside a specialist consultant are looking into this,” the spokesperson added.