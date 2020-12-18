2020 has been a hectic year for many, between the election, COVID-19, climate change, rampant police brutality, and seemingly every other worst case scenario. For a lot of people, simply still being alive is enough. The theme of the year was survival. But as the year draws to a close, it’s time to consider looking ahead to hopefully greener pastures.

Moving to a new city is one of the hardest things to do. Uprooting your life and starting another one comes with a mixture of feelings: part of you might feel optimism for opening a new chapter in your life while another part of you may feel like you’ve quit or failed. Regardless of whether you get a job in a new place or just need a change from the same old shit, there comes a time when you have no choice but to relocate.

Timing a move is tricky. You’ll be hesitant to leave behind the life you’ve built for yourself in your current city, the relationships you’ve forged while living there, and the job it took you forever to get. On the other hand, you'd hate to miss out on new opportunities because you dragged your feet. In a year where it was hard to safely do much beyond take in our immediate surroundings it’s important to honor what came up. If 2020 or the years to come have you longing to live somewhere else, here are 18 reasons why your inclination to move may be just what the doctor ordered.