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Cassie Reveals She Quietly Left the U.S. After Receiving $30 Million Settlement From Diddy
New court documents confirm the 39-year-old has moved overseas and doesn't intend to return.
Knxwledge Announces He's Officially Become a Resident of Japan
The producer played his first Kyoto show the same day.
Woman’s Story of Getting Dumped by Boyfriend After Spending Her Savings to Move to Texas Goes Viral on TikTok
Singer and content creator Spritely shared the story of leaving her life in Los Angeles behind for her boyfriend, only to be blindsided by a sudden breakup.
West Virginia Is Paying Remote Workers $12,000 to Relocate to the State
The newly launched program, called called Ascend WV, is attempting to lure workers to the Mountain State with cash and a slew of outdoor perks.
Pete Davidson Moves Out of House He Was Sharing With His Mom
Pete Davidson has followed through on a joke he made back in February on 'Weekend Update' by moving out of the house that he was sharing with his mom.
Trump Administration Has Reportedly Started to Move Out of White House
It's a day we thought we'd never see happen. Members of the Trump administration appear to be making the move out of the White House.
Hassan Whiteside Claims 'F*сk Amеrica Bro I'm Moving to Hawaii' Tweet Is Fake
Blazers center Hassan Whiteside is claiming that the tweet about him "moving to Hawaii" to get out of the United States if Trump wins another term is fake.
6ix9ine Reportedly Planning to Up His Security and Move Away From NYC When He's Free
Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to be released from prison later this year, and he's allegedly already planning his exit strategy.
6ix9ine’s Label Head Wanted Him to Leave New York to Live Near Drake and Kanye
The rise of controversial rapper 6ix9ine has been unorthodox, to say the least.
Marshawn Lynch Asks City Council to Keep A's in Oakland
Lynch made his way to city hall to ask the Oakland city council to keep the A's in town.
Arbitrator Rules Warriors Still Have to Pay $40 Million for Oracle Arena Renovations
An arbitrator ruled the Warriors have to pay the remaining $40 million they owe for Oracle Arena renovations, rather than passing it off to taxpayers.
Chargers Owner Confirms He Is Moving Team to Los Angeles
The Chargers are moving to Los Angeles.
Are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Moving Their Growing Family Out of California?
Rob Kardashian hints that he's all set to move his growing family with Blac Chyna out of California and into a new crib.
Graduation Blues: Does Life after College Only Get Worse?
A personal narrative about the first month back as a college graduate. Yikes.
Moving Day: Toyota to Shift US Headquarters to Texas
Toyota is expected to move its US Headquarters from Torrance, California to Plano, Texas.