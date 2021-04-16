Several people have been injured following a shooting at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport at 8951 Mirabel Rd., WRTV reports.

It’s currently unclear if suspects have been apprehended or how many people were injured in the shooting. Police were called to the scene at around 11 p.m. Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said per WRTV.

Further details regarding the shooting have yet to be made available.

“My wife works in there and she texted me to tell me there’s an active shooter and we communicated back and forth for a while, she’s since notified me she’s okay,” Ian Johnson told Fox affiliate WXIN. “After I communicated with her for a while, then it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me I’m okay.”

This post will be updated.