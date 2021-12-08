Scott Peterson has been resentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife Laci Peterson, NBC News reports.

Peterson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Laci in 2002, and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing their unborn child, Conner. He was originally sentenced to death in 2005 following a lengthy trial, and he spent over 15 years on death row as a result of the verdict.

"I've seen no sorrow or no remorse from you at all. I know you're going to say you have no remorse because you're innocent, but you haven't shown any grief or sorrow for either of them," said Laci’s mother Sharon Rocha. "I still feel the grief every day after 19 years." She proceeded to call him a “coward,” and asked for him to finally admit to his crimes. "No matter what happens, no matter what transpires in the future there are two things that will never change, Laci and Conner will always be dead and you will always be their murderer."

A moratorium for all of the prisoners on death row in California was issued in early 2019, and as a result his execution was postponed. His original sentencing was overturned last year by California’s Supreme Court, with NBC affiliate KCRA-TV reporting that it was discovered jurors who disagreed with the death penalty were dismissed from the case.

Laci Peterson was first reported missing shortly on Christmas Eve of 2002. In April the following year, a couple discovered the body of a decomposing male fetus near the San Francisco Bay shore. The day after, a person found the body of a woman who recently gave birth one mile further down the shoreline. The body was decapitated, and some of her limbs were missing. DNA tests later that month confirmed the identities of the bodies. The trial of Scotter Peterson began in June, 2004, and ended with his conviction in November.

Scott Peterson has long maintained his innocence, and pleaded not guilty at his trial.