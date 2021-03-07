It appears that someone included a hat tip to Rush Limbaugh’s contributions to radio on his death certificate.

Upon obtaining the document, TMZ reports that the conservative radio host’s occupation is listed as “Greatest radio host of all time.” Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, is recorded as the person who gave the information for the certificate.

Limbaugh passed away back in February, with his death announced on his right-wing radio show by Kathryn, who explained that he died due to complications from lung cancer. He was a longtime supporter and pal of single-term President Donald Trump, who awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year for his accomplishments in radio.

“For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” Kathryn said during her on-air announcement. “It is with profound sadness that I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer. As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life.”

The Rush Limbaugh Show was nationally syndicated in 1988 with his career also encompassing a number of TV appearances and several books that are said to have helped mold today’s Republican party. While he was loved by his conservative allies, he was a controversial figure, with his views on race, women, sexual consent, climate change, and LGBTQ+ issues largely denounced.