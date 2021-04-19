A video of a Louisville police officer repeatedly punching a protestor during his arrest Sunday has raised concerns and led to an internal investigation.

Louisville Metro Police will conduct the investigation into the video that was taken at Jefferson Square Park, where an unnamed officer punched a man, 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett, in the face multiple times, Chief Erika Shields said in a statement.

“Our officers have to manage difficult situations every day. That’s part of our job,” Shields said. “My expectation of officers is to handle these incidents professionally and consistent with their training, every time … a Professional Standards investigation will be opened immediately into the officer’s conduct as well as the on-scene supervisor.”

The 85-second video was captured by bystander Jaime Hendricks and shared on social media Sunday afternoon. In it, an officer is seen trying to handcuff Garrett, when he and another officer force the man to the ground. The officer then punches Garrett in the face four times and breaking his glasses.

The police statement did not mention the name of the officer who is under investigation for punching Garrett in the face.

Hendricks said Garrett was protesting in a crosswalk before the arrest and carrying a sign that he had carried at demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed woman who was shot by Louisville police last year.

The citation claims that Garrett was “was causing a disturbance” in the street and “resisted the officers’ movements to put his hands together close enough to put handcuffs on.” He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was released Monday.