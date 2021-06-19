A nameless intern at HBO Max rallied Twitter’s support on Saturday, after the company tried to blame them for an email snafu that occurred last week.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” the company tweeted on Thursday. “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

People quickly rallied to the intern’s defense, penning their own job mistakes or horrendous interning experiences in a show of solidarity. Some Twitter users recalled hilarious examples like accidentally changing everyone’s last name in the company database, or accidentally powering off every device during an experiment at MIT. Even celebrities like Monica Lewinsky chimed in. “Dear intern,” she wrote. “It gets better. Ps don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?”

The email in question went viral last week after multiple HBO Max subscribers posted screenshots of it on social media. “Integration Test Email #1,” the subject line read. “This template is used by integration tests only.” The email spawned memes online and theories as to what could have happened. With that said, many were actually relieved to hear the snafu was caused by an intern. “You are my hero,” wrote one person on Twitter. “Thank you for reminding us there is a human side behind these massive companies. Signed, the human side of Apple.”

Check out some of the best stories and tweets below.