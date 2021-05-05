Exercise equipment company Peloton is recalling all of its treadmills following reports of one child death and 70 injuries in connection with its equipment.

CNN reports Peloton announced the recall of the treadmills on Wednesday, with approximately 125,000 units included. The Consumer Product Safety Commission previously asked Peloton to recall the products last month in an “urgent warning,” but the company initially refused. The recall covers the Tread+, which retails for $4,295, and the $2,495 Tread, which has yet to release in the United States.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the CPSC's request," Peloton CEO John Foley said. "We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize."

CSPC acting chariman Robert Adler said the announcement was welcome news, coming after “weeeks of intense neogitation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers.”

The CSPC released video of a child getting stuck under a Peloton tradmill, and detailed incidents including “pets and objects” getting sucked beneath the equipment. It was suggested that these reports indicated “possible harm to the user if the user loses balance as a result.” In a response at the time, Peloton said these warnings about its products were “inaccurate and misleading.”

Peloton CEO John Foley has said the company will work with the CSPC to “set new industry safety standrads for treadmills.” Last year the company issued a recall of pedals on roughly 27,000 first-generation exercise bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016, following over 100 reports of broken pedals and 16 reports of leg injuries.