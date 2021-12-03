Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, are now facing involuntary manslaughter charges in Michigan.

Per Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, the gun used in the shooting that left four students dead appears to have been “just freely available” to 15-year-old Ethan. “The parents were the only individuals in the position to know the access to weapons,” McDonald said Friday, per the Associated Press. Jennifer and James Crumbley were both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan Crumbley was previously announced to have been charged as an adult with multiple counts including terrorism causing death, first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His father, James, bought a gun from an Oxford shop on Nov. 26.

At the time of the sale, Ethan was also present, per a store employee. That gun, a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022, was used by Ethan in the shooting on Nov. 30. According to McDonald, the investigation has found that social media activity from the parents described the gun as being a Christmas gift for Ethan. It was stored in an unlocked drawer in the parents’ bedroom.

“Gun ownership is a right, and with that right comes great responsibility,” McDonald said during a press conference on Friday. The presser also saw McDonald reflecting on the “devastating week” the community has endured since the Nov. 30 shooting, adding that some of those who were injured in the shooting have recently shown signs of improvement.



On Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a fourth shooting victim, 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Tate Myre (16), Hana St. Juliana (14), and Madisyn Baldwin (17) died on Tuesday. When the suspect was taken into custody, authorities are said to have found 18 live rounds, while three magazines and 30 used rounds were found at the school.