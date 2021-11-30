A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, where three people have died and at least six others have been injured, according to authorities.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department shared the news during a press conference on Tuesday. The deceased are all believed to be students, while one of the injured victims is a teacher.

A 15-year-old male student was taken into custody within five minutes of the shooting, which happened around 12:55 p.m. as patrol, EMS units, SWAT, and aviation units all responded. The suspect was taken into custody “along with a handgun. “The suspect is “not telling” authorities anything “at this point in time,” they said during the presser.

“This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School,” district officials told parents in a statement. “Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger.”

A medical helicopter landed in the school’s parking lot around 2 p.m., as the school was placed on lockdown. Sources told Local 4 WDIV that a shooting victim was shot in the face.

“There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive,” the department shared on Facebook, adding that there will be another presser later today.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.