Michigan authorities have shed more light on the Oxford High School shooting that left four people dead and seven others injured.

According to the Daily Beast, the parents of the suspected gunman, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, had gone to the school Tuesday morning to discuss their son’s “concerning” behavior in the classroom. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office did not provide details on what prompted the meeting, but noted police were not informed about any issues related to the 15-year-old suspect.

“We have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said during a Wednesday news conference. “In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation.”

About three hours after the meeting, the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and opened fire on campus, ultimately killing Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The suspect has since been charged with 24 felony counts in connection to the shooting. He’s facing one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and a dozen counts of possession with a firearm. He was reportedly charged as an adult.

Authorities conducted a search on the teen’s home and reportedly found two cellphone videos recorded on the eve of the shooting. During the boy’s arraignment Wednesday, Oakland County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis told the judge the video featured the suspect talking “about shooting and killing students the next day at Oxford High School.”

Investigators also recovered a journal from the teen’s backpack; the entries allegedly included details about “his desire to shoot up the school” and murder his classmates. Authorities also found social media postings that showed the teen handling the aforementioned Sig Sauer handgun his father had purchased on Black Friday.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said these findings made it undoubtedly clear Tuesday’s shooting was a planned attack.

“This isn’t even a close call,” she told reporters. “This was absolutely premeditated. There is a mountain of digital evidence … we are confident that we can show there was premeditation.”

McDonald said additional charges may be filed against the suspect. Her office is also considering filing charges against his parents, who have refused to speak to investigators.

According to the Daily Beast, the teen’s father has been identified as 45-year-old tech salesman James Crumbley. His mother is 43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley, who worked as a real estate broker. A review of their respective social media accounts showed Jennifer was an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, and had penned open letter to the former president back in 2016. The post praised Trump for his lack of public speaking skills, as it demonstrated his “sincerity and humility.” It also mentioned his long-hidden tax returns as well as his “grab them by the pussy” comment, which Jennifer suggested was likely taken out of context.

“You made the famous ‘grab them in the pussy’ comment, did it offend me? No. I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always,” she wrote. “Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes, I think those are personal and if the Gov’t can lock someone up over $10,000 of unpaid taxes and you slipped on by, then that shows the corruption.”

Jennifer also expressed optimism that Trump would expose the corruption among the political elite, complained about students with “illegal immigrant parents,” and thanked him for protecting her “right to bear arms.”

She signed the letter: “A hard working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting fucked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the pussy.”

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting and have yet to determine a motive.