Former Olympian swimmer Klete Keller, who won gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, has been indicted on seven charges following his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

It was first reported that Keller was identified among the crowd of people last month, with his former teammates and coaches identifying him in videos and photos from the scene, showing him inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda.

Keller was first charged with three counts in a federal complaint, but the charges he’s facing have since increased, the Washington Post reports. He is facing one count each of obstruction, remaining in a restricted building, civil disorder, disorderly and disruptive conduct, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and impeding the passage through the Capitol grounds. If convicted on all charges, he is facing a maximum sentence of almost 30 years.

In footage from the scene, the 39-year-old swimmer could be seen wearing a Team USA jacket with an Olympic patch on the side. Walking with a crowd inside the Capitol rotunda, he was easily identified by former teammates and FBI agents specifically due to his height at 6-foot-6. It’s worth noting that the footage didn’t show him commit any acts of violence, although the riot still resulted in the deaths of five people.

Keller hasn’t made any public statements regarding his involvement in the failed insurrection.