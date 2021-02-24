An Oklahoma man suspected of killing three people and maiming others admitted to cooking one of his victim’s hearts in a skillet with potatoes, according to a search warrant reported on by the Oklahoman.

Lawrence Paul Anderson was staying with his aunt and uncle in Chickasha, Oklahoma when he allegedly went on a rampage that left three people dead. The 42-year-old recent parolee was interrupted by local law enforcement after a 911 call was made from the home. A press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shared that local police heard someone calling for help inside the home and forced their way inside. They found Anderson’s uncle Leon Pye and Pye’s 4-year-old granddaughter inside the home, stabbed to death. They also found Anderson’s aunt Delsie Pye, who had been stabbed in both eyes but was alive.

Anderson was also injured, the pair were taken to the hospital for treatment.

While in the hospital, Anderson admitted he had killed the Pyes’ neighbor Andrea Blankenship. OSBI investigators claimed in a search warrant that Anderson admitted to killing the 41-year-old, cutting out her heart, and bringing it back to his uncle’s home to cook.

“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” the agent wrote.

At an arraignment on Tuesday, Anderson asked that the judge not give him bail.

“I don’t want no bail, your honor. I don’t want no bail,” he said, according to the Daily Beast.

Anderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of maiming. Blankenship’s 18-year-old daughter told local NBC affiliate KFOR she is pushing for the death penalty.

“I hope he gets the death penalty,” said Haylee Blankenship. “I hope that he spends the rest of his life thinking about it until he gets his life taken, just like he took those people’s lives.”

Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks noted he is considering capital punishment for Anderson during a Tuesday news conference. “The death penalty is absolutely on the table,” he said.